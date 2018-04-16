Tomas won’t stop Ballesteros from resigning

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that he has no intentions to block the plans of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, Ricky Ballesteros, to resign from his post.

“No, (I’m not going to block it. I’m not going to stop him. Let the audit be finished,” said Osmeña in a press conference today at the Cebu City Hall.

Ballesteros, who had been the SFI executive director since of 2002, announced his plans to resign for personal reasons.

He added that he will be handing his formal resignation letter to Osmeña, who sits as the chairperson of the SFI after the auditing of the Sinulog Festival 2018 will be completed.