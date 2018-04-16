Mandaue Government distributes financial assistance
By Nestle L. Semilla April 16,2018
The Mandaue City Government started to distribute the first tranche of financial assistance to senior citizens.
Jun Veliganio, Mandaue City public information officer, said that the senior citizens received P2,000
The information officer also said that around 17, 204 senior citizens are registered in the city.
Veliganio added that the registered senior citizens will receive a total of P6,000 in a year which will be distributed in three separate tranches. (Nestle)
