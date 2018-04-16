Man stabs wife to death

Charges of parricide were filed against a Mandaue City resident who stabbed his wife inside their home at past 6 am last Saturday, April 14.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City police chief, said the 22-year-old suspect identified as Rafael Cuizon stabbed his wife Anerin Cuizon twice in the stomach after he was told by his wife’s cousin about her alleged infidelity.

Cuizon admitted to police that he got angry at his wife and stabbed her. Alanas said Cuizon hid at his aunt’s house in Lapu-Lapu City before he surrendered to the police Monday, April 16.