Sumilon resort assures cleanup of own site

The management of Sumilon Bluewater Resort said they are keeping their 17-hectare area in the island clean and have implemented proper sanitation to keep it that way.

The resort invited reporters for a tour of their property on the last day of the cleanup of the Sumilon island sandbar on Monday, April 16.

Bluewater Resorts Marketing Communications Manager Erik Monsanto showed septage treatment plant which treats their wastewater to acceptable level.

It is then used to water their plants and trees all over the island.

He also said they implement strict waste disposal among their guests and have provided trash cans all over the resort.

Despite the weeklong closure of the island’s public sandbar, Sumilon Bluewater Resident Manager EJ Barretto said they were not affected as their portion of the island was not included in the closure.

The public sandbar is set to be reopened tomorrow, April 17 after a seven-day temporary closure.

The Oslob municipal government agreed to set a regular clean up of the sandbar every third Wednesday of the month.

The Tumalog Falls, which is also situated in the same town, will be temporarily closed for clean up starting tomorrow, April 17 to April 19.