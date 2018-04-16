2 men arrested at checkpoint

Two men riding on board a motorcycle were arrested after they tried to evade a checkpoint in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City on Saturday, 2 am.

The authorities identified the suspects as Ramonito Estorco, 37, from Sitio Bagumbayan Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, and Adonis Enot, 25, a resident of Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, the chief of the Mandaue City Police Office said that the suspects tried to go back to their way after they saw the checkpoint along Plaridel St., however, personnel from the Mandaue police station 5 run after them.

Confiscated from the suspects were two small-sized sachets of suspected shabu and an improvised bladed weapon.

Alanas also said they have been conducting several checkpoints within the city as part of their crime prevention program.

Suspects are now detained at Opao police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.