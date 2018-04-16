Construction of access road near Plaridel St. starts with demolition of structures

ABOUT a hundred structures in two sitios of Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City will be demolished to pave the way for the construction of an access road.

Owners, with the help of the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) of Mandaue City, started to demolished their houses in Sitios Abra and Sapangdaan yesterday.

HUDO Team Leader Cesar Ylanan said affected residents did not resist the demolition yesterday.

“Nalipay ta no nga sila mismo na niguba sa ilang strutures so ato nalang gibahin-bahin atong taw sa pagtabang nila,” said Ylanan.

(We’re happy that the residents volunteered to demolish their houses so our personnel helped them.)

Ylanan said that the demolition will be completed within a month. The affected residents have been notified of the demolition thrice this year.

Long Overdue

The demolition of the structures in Abra and Sapangdaan is the first phase of the construction of an access road from Plaridel St. to UN Avenue to decongest traffic.

The access road will be eight meters wide from Plaridel St. to Abra street going to UN Ave.

Assi stance

Felix Ybañez, a resident of itio Abra, said that he’s been ready for the demolition.

Ybañez, president of the Abandoned Butuanon River Residents Association Inc. (Abbrai- the homeowners’ association in Sitio Abra), said some residents will remain in the area, while others will be relocated.

Those who were not relocated were given P10,000 financial assistance from the local government of Mandaue City, Ybañez said.