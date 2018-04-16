Checkpoints in Cebu net 4 gun ban violators

“We are serious in implementing the election gun ban.”

Chief Supt. Moises Mabanag, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas deputy regional director for administration, said this on Monday amid the arrest of four gun ban violators in Metro Cebu and Cebu province since the election season started on Saturday.

Mabanag said that the gun ban violators were caught in police checkpoints in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu cities.

Aside from the gun ban violators, two people were also caught carrying deadly weapons (knives) in checkpoints in Mandaue and Cebu City.

He also said that 14 people were also arrested for carrying ammunition in those checkpoints.

Mabanag said that they had conducted nearly 879 checkpoints since Saturday in the region, which involved 4,772 police officers.

Mabanag said that they were implementing security measures to ensure the safety of the public as the election draws near.

Weekly assessments with the region’s ground commanders will also be done to ensure that the security measures are properly done and problems can be quickly addressed.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is the PDP Laban Cebu City head, encouraged voters in the upcoming Sangguniang Kabataan and Barangay elections to know their candidates well so that they could vote wisely.