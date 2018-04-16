Illegal butane refilling station raided in Lapu; P1M worth of equipment seized

Police raided an illegal butane-refilling station in Lapu-Lapu City and confiscated nearly a million pesos worth of refilling equipment on Monday.

Supt. Dexter Calavar, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Mobile Force commander, said that they also arrested the two alleged caretakers — Bienvenido Estenzo, 30, and Bernino Paquibot, 25, — during the raid in Sitio Cassanta, Barangay Mactan.

“There were even people caught in the act of refilling butane canisters during our operation,” said Calavar, referring to Estenzo and Paquibot.

Calavar said that they conducted the operation after receiving reports about the illegal butane refilling station in Sitio Cassanta.

Police confiscated 58 (50 KG) LPG Gasul tanks, 6 (12.9 KG) LPG Gasul tanks, 60 improvised refillers, 130 weighing scales, 530 butane canisters filled with LPG, and 4,572 empty butane canisters.

Calavar said that the confiscated items would be turned over to the Department of Energy in Central Visayas.