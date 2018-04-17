Lawyer-broadcaster implores court to defer court proceedings on rape case

Lawyer-broadcaster Juril Patiño has requested the trial court to defer the proceedings in relation to the rape case filed against him while waiting for a ruling from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a pleading, Patiño said he filed a petition for review at the DOJ, seeking to reverse his indictment by the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Judge Marlon Jay Moneva of the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Cebu City has yet to rule on Patiño‘s motion to defer the proceedings.

Last April 12, the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office indicted Patiño on charges of rape for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl inside his car in 2017.

No bail was recommended.

Under the Rules of Court, a trial judge shall, within 10 days from the filing of the complaint or information, personally evaluate the resolution of the prosecutor and its supporting evidence to determine whether or not there are sufficient grounds to order the arrest of the accused.

Patiño repeatedly denied the accusations hurled against him.

Patiño served an Anchor of Brigada News FM before he was asked to momentarily stopped handling any program while there’s a pending resolution of the charges filed against him.

At present, Patiño, who passed the Bar Exams in 2014, served as legal adviser and consultant of the radio station. / BEA BELLE REDELOSA, CNU Intern