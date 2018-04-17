Kick off an exciting summer with BBQ at the Park

Summer is here! As the temperature and humidity inch their way up, excitement also runs high for BBQ at the Park, Mandani Bay’s kick-off for its Summer Open House Series.

Currently among summer’s most awaited events, BBQ at the Park, on Saturday, April 21, 2018, is a veritable carousel of gastronomic delights and outdoor activities, a relaxing respite in the midst of it all, a snippet of the Mandani Bay lifestyle.

BBQ at the Park opens at 4 pm at the park beside The Tent at Mandani Bay, at F. E. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City. Open house at the multi-awarded Mandani Bay Show Gallery begins at 2 PM.

Guests are currently getting ready to relax to live music. Others are excited about the super-sized snakes and ladders, checkers and tic-tac-toe game boards which will be laid out at the park, specifically for the physically active. Of course, kites will also be flown.

The growing excitement surrounding BBQ at the Park also comes from the grilled savories and an extensive line-up of barbeques by Yakski, the delightful burgers of Big Daddy Food Truck, refreshing Pinacoolada fruit juices, traditional street-side ice cream and the Mexican grub from the taco station.

BBQ at the Park is another taste of what life will be like at Mandani Bay, Cebu’s most promising development. With a 500-meter water frontage facing the Mactan Channel, this world-class 20-hectare development has a stunning view of the coast and encompassing cityscape.

Built around a lifestyle of connectivity, this premium mixed-use community hosts a series of expansive podium blocks interconnected by footbridges. Residential towers rise from each of the podiums’ amenity roof decks, whilst street front retail thrives along the wide boulevards.

At the base, the buildings are also connected by a system of exclusive parking spaces weaving throughout the property. For strolling aboveground or driving and parking underground, Mandani Bay provides complete convenience allowing time for loftier pursuits.

At the heart of Mandani Bay is the Green Promenade, a wide tree-lined avenue that cuts through the center of the property, lending the environment a refreshing spirit that encourages an active lifestyle amongst residents. The Boardwalk enables relaxation, evening walks and lounging to a spectacular view of the Mactan Channel.

Mandani Bay has set the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines. /PR