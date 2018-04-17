Magellan-themed Gabii sa Kabilin to start this year

This year’s Gabii sa Kabilin (Heritage Night) is set on May 25.

Starting this year, Gabii sa kabilin will have reference to the expedition of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Event organizers from the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) said it will have a theme of “Balangay” — a large swift canoe.

“Gabii sa Kabilin is drumming up for the 500th anniversary of Magellan’s arrival in the Philippines which will be celebrated in 2021,” said Florencio Moreño II, curator of Casa Gorordo Museum.

Various activities are also set for this year’s Heritage Night.

Aside from museum hopping, art enthusiasts will also enjoy the cultural shows, exhibits and art-related contests during the event. / with Glaze Bie Vitir, Palompon Institute of Technology