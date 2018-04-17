Authorities arrested 3 for illegal fishing

Three fishermen were arrested for using an air compressor in the sea waters of Barangay North Poblacion in San Fernando town, southern Cebu past 2 a.m. Tuesday.

PO3 Marjuquin Missuari of San Fernando police precinct identified the suspects as Philip Premacio, 35, Policarpio Taño, 34, both from Barangay Calima, Lapu-Lapu City and Alfred Fernandez, 18, a resident of Balod, San Fernando.

Missuari said that two Bantay Dagat personnel caught the suspects using an air compressor to catch fish.

Confiscated from their possession were one motor banca, an air compressor, water tank, sharp gun arrows, 2 improvised metallic belt, and 2 improvised clippers used for diving and assorted fish weighing 10 kilos.

They are now detained at San Fernando police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.