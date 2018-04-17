Drug pusher shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City drug op

A target of a buy-bust operation died after he engaged in a shoot-out with police authorities during a drug operation past 1 a.m on Tuesday in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City.

Ariel Oronaan, residing in Sitio Yakal, Barangay Poblacion was declared dead on arrival at the Lapu-Lapu City hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on his body, while his cohort managed to escape.

Senior Inspector Genesis Anerversarrio, Chief of Hoops Dome Police Station, revealed that they received information regarding the illegal drug activities of Ariel thus, a buy-bust operation was planned against him.

Police confiscated packs of shabu weighing 9.16 grams with a total value of P108, 088 and recovered a .357 revolver used by the target.