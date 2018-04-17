DOE-7 expects power demand increase this summer

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has recorded a slight increase on the demand of electricity this summer season.

Although Department of Energy in Central VIsayas (DOLE-7) said that the power situation in the Visayas i still normal, NGCP revealed they only recorded around 1,800 Megawatts on the demand of electricity in the Visayas.

But for this month, NGCP Visayas Information Officer Betty Martines said the demand has increased to more than 1,900 megawatts.

She clarified that this is not yet alarming, since the Visayas Grid has around 2,200 megawatts capacity, which includes the 200 megawatts reserved capacity.

“Though, if we experience low power supply, Luzon can always back-up us because we are already inter-connected in one grid,” she added.

Gonzales also explained that due to hot weather, it is expected that demand on electricity will rise.

He added that the power supply in the Visayas is still sufficient, especially that the grid has enough reserve.

He revealed that Cebu has around 17 power plants, with a total power generation of 722 megawatts. Gonzales also urged more investors to come-in and invest in power generation.