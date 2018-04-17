131 cases of measles recorded in Central Visayas

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has declared a measle outbreak in Negros Oriental due to the sudden rise of cases in the province.

At least 131 cases of measles have been recorded by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) wherein cities and municipalities in Negros Oriental have the highest cases in the region.

Based on DOH’s record from January to April 14 this year, Dumaguete City ranked first with 29 recorded cases followed by Bacong and Sibulan with 15 and 11 cases.

Meanwhile, 14 cases were recorded by the DOH-7 from Badian town, Cebu and Cebu City.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator of DOH-7, said that one patient died from suspected measles in Tuburan town, Cebu.

Blanco added that they are now conducting contact tracing especially that two of victim’s family members showed symptoms of the infectious disease.

On the other hand, DOH-7 Regional Director Jaime Bernadas ordered a region-wide catch-up immunization to make sure that all infants will be vaccinated.