COMELEC Province: Peace covenant initiative should come from law enforcers

The Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Castillano said that the signing of a peace covenant should come from the law enforcement agencies.

He said that the peace covenant is good for barangays who are known for violence.

Castillano added that a peace covenant should be implemented throughout the Cebu province.

He urged the PNP and AFP to take the initiative for this signing.

Meanwhile, more candidates for the Barangay and SK elections are expected to file their Certificate of Candidacies (COCs) tomorrow, April 18.

Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Castillano said that some candidates are waiting for their lucky date to file their COCs.

Castillano also said that they have already requested for police visibility in all COMELEC offices to ensure that there will be no commotion should opposing parties meet in filing their COCs.

COMELEC Cebu is also looking into some barangays in Tuburan town to be included in the watchlist.