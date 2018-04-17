Evasco loses job as NFA Council chairman

CABINET Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco is no longer the chair of the National Food Authority (NFA) Council.

This development came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Monday for the NFA to be reverted back to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement during a press briefing in Boracay on Tuesday.

“Because the NFA is under the Department of Agriculture anew, the Cabinet Secretary Leoncio V. Evasco will no longer be part of the NFA Council,” Roque said.

The NFA Council is an 18-member policy-making body of the NFA headed by Evasco.

The NFA has reverted back to the DA upon the orders of Duterte during the President’s meeting with the NFA Council in Malacañang on Monday.

Roque said the NFA Council would not be dissolved contrary to the earlier claim of Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol that the President wanted its abolition.

“The NFA, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), and the Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority (FPA) will be made attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA),” Roque explained in a statement.

Roque said Duterte made the directive during the NFA Council meeting in Malacañang on Monday.