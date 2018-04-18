Fire guts 20 houses in Labangon, Cebu City

At least 20 houses were gutted down by the fire in Tres de Abril St. in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The alarm was received around 9:40 a.m. and was later placed under control 30 minutes after.

According to City Fire Marshall Chief Inspector Nelson Ababon, the fire started at the house of a certain Pilar Utrera.

Ababon said an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.

Damaged is pegged at P300,000.

Meanwhile, Nagiel Bañacia, chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Management Office said that the city Social Welfare and Services (DSWD) are now assessing and validating the number of affected families.

Fire victims will be relocated to the Barangay’s Sports Complex, said Bañacia.