Boston soars to 2-0 lead
By Brian J. Ochoa April 18,2018
Jaylen Brown had 30 points as Boston defeated Milwaukee, 120-106, in Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference series in the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday morning (Philippine time) in Boston.
The Celtics now have a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 30 points but his efforts were not enough to save the Bucks from a second straight loss.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.