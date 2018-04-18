Boston soars to 2-0 lead

Jaylen Brown had 30 points as Boston defeated Milwaukee, 120-106, in Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference series in the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday morning (Philippine time) in Boston.

The Celtics now have a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 30 points but his efforts were not enough to save the Bucks from a second straight loss.