Arrested Cebu City teacher undergoes inquest proceedings

The arrested teacher who was accused of molesting a 14-year-old teenage boy underwent inquest proceedings at the Vigan City Prosecutor’s Office today (April 18).

Rodimar Lelis, a Special Education (SPED) teacher of Zapatera Elementary School, is facing a criminal complaint for acts of lasciviousness after he allegedly hugged and attempted to kiss the neck and body of a dance athlete from the Central Luzon delegation inside a comfort room.

Lelis was advised to get a lawyer during the proceedings.

Department of Education Region 7 Regional Director Juliet Jeruta earlier said that Lelis is not part of the Central Visayas delegation in Palarong Pambansa held in Ilocos Sur.

Jeruta explained that Lelis was just a spectator who came to watch the games at his own expense.

Officers of Caoiyan police station in Ilocos Sur arrested yesterday the 28-year-old teacher, who is a resident of Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City.