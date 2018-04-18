Arrested Cebu City teacher undergoes inquest proceedings
The arrested teacher who was accused of molesting a 14-year-old teenage boy underwent inquest proceedings at the Vigan City Prosecutor’s Office today (April 18).
Rodimar Lelis, a Special Education (SPED) teacher of Zapatera Elementary School, is facing a criminal complaint for acts of lasciviousness after he allegedly hugged and attempted to kiss the neck and body of a dance athlete from the Central Luzon delegation inside a comfort room.
Lelis was advised to get a lawyer during the proceedings.
Department of Education Region 7 Regional Director Juliet Jeruta earlier said that Lelis is not part of the Central Visayas delegation in Palarong Pambansa held in Ilocos Sur.
Jeruta explained that Lelis was just a spectator who came to watch the games at his own expense.
Officers of Caoiyan police station in Ilocos Sur arrested yesterday the 28-year-old teacher, who is a resident of Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City.
