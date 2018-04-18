Cebuano SPED teacher alleged for molesting Palarong Pambansa delegate
The Caoayan police station in Ilocos Sur confirmed that they arrested a Cebuano SPED teacher of Zapatera Elementary School for acts of lasciviousness.
The suspect was identified as Rodimar Lelis, 28, a resident of Barangay T.Padilla, Cebu City.
The incident took place at NSCC Plaza and Convention Center, Barangay Don Alejandro Quirolgico, Caoayan town, Ilocos Sur at past 8 p.m. on Tuesday (April 17).
Department of Education in Central Visayas (DEPED-7) Regional Director Juliet Jeruta, however, denied that Lelis is part of the region’s delegation for the Palarong Pambansa.
Jeruta identified the teacher as a spectator of the ongoing sports meet.
According to initial police investigation, Lelis allegedly hugged and attempted to kiss the neck and body of a 14-year-old dance athlete from the Central Luzon delegation inside a comfort room.
Artates added that the suspect offered money in exchange for a sexual act.
Lelis was brought today at the Vigan City Prosecutor’s Office for filing of charges against him.
