Cebuano SPED teacher alleged for molesting Palarong Pambansa delegate

The Caoayan police station in Ilocos Sur confirmed that they arrested a Cebuano SPED teacher of Zapatera Elementary School for acts of lasciviousness.

The suspect was identified as Rodimar Lelis, 28, a resident of Barangay T.Padilla, Cebu City.

The incident took place at NSCC Plaza and Convention Center, Barangay Don Alejandro Quirolgico, Caoayan town, Ilocos Sur at past 8 p.m. on Tuesday (April 17).

Department of Education in Central Visayas (DEPED-7) Regional Director Juliet Jeruta, however, denied that Lelis is part of the region’s delegation for the Palarong Pambansa.

Jeruta identified the teacher as a spectator of the ongoing sports meet.

According to initial police investigation, Lelis allegedly hugged and attempted to kiss the neck and body of a 14-year-old dance athlete from the Central Luzon delegation inside a comfort room.

Artates added that the suspect offered money in exchange for a sexual act.

Lelis was brought today at the Vigan City Prosecutor’s Office for filing of charges against him.