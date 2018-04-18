Blazers in trouble, down 0-2 against Pelicans
By Brian J. Ochoa April 18,2018
The sixth-ranked New Orleans Pelicans took a commanding 2-0 lead against the third-seeded Portland Trailblazers following a 111-102 win in Game 2 Wednesday noon (Philippine time) in Portland.
Jrue Holiday had 33 points while Anthony Davis added 22 and 13 rebounds as the first-round Western best-of-seven series shifts to New Orleans.
Cj McCollum led the Blazers with 22 points.
