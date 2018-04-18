P2-M worth of shabu seized in Tejero buy-bust

Two million worth of suspected shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City past 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

Superintendent Glenn Mayam, Drug Enforcement Group (DEG)-Central Visayas chief identified the suspect as Mark Abella, 39, from U. Aviola St. Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

Abella was caught in possession of two big packs of suspected shabu.

The suspect is now detained at Waterfront police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against him.