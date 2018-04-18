Gabii sa Kabilin to focus on pre-Colonial period

The 12th annual Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) that will be held next month will focus on the pre–colonial form of government before the Spaniards arrived in the Philippines in March 1521.

Barangay, which originated from balangay, a Malay word for sailboat, was used to be the form of government in the Philippines. Balangay also refers to a sailing vessel which was commonly used in the Visayan seas to transport entire clans from one island to another.

In the next three years, Casa Gorordo Museum Curator Florencio Moreño II said the themes of GSK will be relevant to the 500th anniversary of Ferdinand Magellan’s arrival in the Philippines and the coming of Christianity in the country, which will be celebrated in 2021.

Moreño said this year’s GSK theme focuses on the pre-Spanish Cebuano life.

Starting 6 p.m. on May 25, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) and the Cebu Provincial Government will facilitate visits to museums and heritage sites offering cultural shows, exhibits, contests and food fairs.

Activities include Children’s Activities, Gabii sa Kabilin 2018 Heritage Hunt, Gabii sa Kabilin 2018 Blogging/Vlogging Contest and Gabii sa Kabilin 2018 Phoneography Contest, which carries the theme “Bangka.”

Last year’s Gabii sa Kabilin attracted more than 4,700 guests, which surpassed the average of 3,200 guests in the past four years.

For this year’s activity, the aim is to gather more than 5,000 attendees.

“This is a global celebration in 2021, Cebu will play a focal role here,” Moreño exclaimed.

From 27 places last year, GSK will now visit 29 sites in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay. /GLAZELLE BLESS VITER, Palompon Institute of Technology Intern