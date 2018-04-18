Air Asia opens Cebu to China routes

AirAsia Philippines is set to open direct flights from Cebu to three points in mainland China within this year.

The first route to open will be Cebu to Shenzen which will have daily flights starting next month.

“The addition of our first China route from Cebu hub enables us to further strengthen our network outside Metro Manila and open up new and exciting places to visit this summer,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Dexter Comendador in a media briefing at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on Wednesday evening.

The once a day flights will start on May 9. Departure schedule from Cebu to Shenzen will be at 11:35 p.m.

While Shenzen to Cebu will be at 3:45 a.m. every day.

To celebrate the announcement, AirAsia is offering all-in promo fares from as low as P888 one way starting today until April 22.

This will be valid for travel between May 9 to October 27.

“Cebuano travelers would be delighted to experience Shenzen’s modern metropolis and marvel at how the southern city that links Hong Kong to mainland China built the world’s largest electric bus fleet, massive malls, contemporary buildings and amusement parks,” Comendador said.

He added that they are also targeting to launch their twice a week flights from Cebu to Hangzhou by June and daily flights from Cebu to Shanghai by July or earlier depending on their documentary requirements.

According to Comendador, the low-cost airline wanted to take advantage of the huge population of Chinese tourists who want to visit Cebu for holidays and vacation.

Aside from the Cebu-Shenzen route, AirAsia also launched its Cebu to Clark routes which will start on May 11.

AirAsia will be flying four times a week in this route every Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The airline is also offering promo fares from as low as P17 one way starting today until April 22. This will be valid for travel between May 11 to October 26.