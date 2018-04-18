JRG Gullas Cup now a Group 1 tourney

THE JRG Gullas Cup has finally been sanctioned as a Group 1 level competition by the Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP).

The longest running tennis tournament in Cebu City will hold its 23rd edition from June 1 to 5 in two venues—the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club and the Citigreen Tennis Resort.

Organizers led by John Pages announced the development to the media yesterday afternoon along with Jose ‘Dodong’ Gullas, who spearheaded this competition more than two decades ago, and son, John Vic Gullas.

With the upgrade, champions in each age-group category will be getting 200 points to boost their current rankings.

“Pagbo-ot sa Ginoo, pagbo-ot sa Sto. Niño,” said Gullas of the development. (It is God’s will. It is the Sto. Niño’s will.)

Gullas recalled back to the very first Gullas Cup which was held at the tennis courts of the Cebu Country Club and explained why he had preferred tennis over the more popular sport of basketball.

“Tennis is good for short people and Filipinos are short people,” he mused.

The older Gullas added that the tournament was aimed at the further development of the youth whom he always encouraged to “continue their studies and never do drugs.”

Thus, the tournament has always been a competition for the 18-Under netters with categories in 10 Under, 12, 14, 16 and 18 Under. Except for the 10 Under which is unisex, the rest of the categories will have a boys and girls division. Aside from the singles competition, there will also be a doubles competition.

According to Pages, they’re expecting about 300 participants coming from all around the Philippines, especially from Manila because there are only five Group 1 level tennis tournaments this year including the Gullas Cup. Before the UTP was organized, Group 1 level sanctions were only given to tournaments organized in Manila.