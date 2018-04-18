Tourism dep’t extends ‘Bring Home a Friend’ drive until October

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) extended the “Bring Home a Friend” (BHAF) campaign until October 31, 2018, after overwhelming requests from the public.

DOT Secretary Wanda Teo said that the campaign was extended by DOT and its partners to allow more people to join.

Teo also said that the campaign has increased tourist arrivals since its inception in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia last October 2017.

“In February 2018 alone, the industry posted 673,831 visitor arrivals, a 21.6 percent increase compared to last year’s figures,” Teo said.

The BHAF is a program that promotes local tourism through Filipinos and foreigners staying in the Philippines (sponsors) to invite friends overseas (invitee) to visit the country. Prizes are at stake for sponsors and invitees who would join and register.

Sponsors get the chance to win prizes, including a condominium unit, a brand new car, and gift certificates, while invitees may win roundtrip tickets and hotel accommodations. For more information, interested applicants may visit bringhomeafriend.online.