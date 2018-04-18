ALI offers 10-year bonds at 5.92% p.a.
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. has priced an innovative P10-billion 10-year bond offering to yield 5.92 percent per annum for the first five years.
Proceeds will partly cover ALI’s record capital spending of P111 billion this year.
In a press briefing after the company’s stockholders meeting on Wednesday, ALI Chief Finance Officer Augusto Bengzon said the latest bond offer – which was priced at a tight spread of 75 basis points over the five-year local interest rate benchmark – would close this Friday.
At 5.92 percent coupon rate, Bengzon said this was a “very tight” pricing.
“It’s quite innovative. This is a 10-year bond but with re-pricing feature after five years. So we were able to price and get a lower coupon rate by virtue of the fact (that) it’s priced off the five-year benchmark,” Bengzon said.
