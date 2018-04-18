Oslob’s sandbar will be closed every 3rd Wednesday of month

EVERY third Wednesday of the month will be clean up day for Sumilon Island’s popular sandbar in Oslob town.

This after Oslob Mayor Jose Tumulak Jr. saw the need to clean the famous tourist destination and have it closed down once a month for rehabilitation starting May 16.

“For the sake of public awareness, we have chosen every third Wednesday of the month to close Sumilon island’s sandbar for cleanup,” he told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

He said stakeholders such as boat operators, members of Bangcogon Oslob Fishermen Association (BOFA) and officials of Barangay Bangcogon agreed to have the sandbar closedown for a day for rehabilitation.

Last week April 10, Tumulak ordered for a week-long closure of a portion of the 17-hectare island, to rehabilitate the sandbar and snorkeling sites.

And in just four hours that day, the cleanup team, composed of fishermen, their families, divers and personnel of Philippine Navy, collected at least 2,010 kilos of trash.

Tumulak also encouraged boat operators ferrying guests to the island to bring with them plastic bags where their guests can put their garbage.

The local executive also ordered a three-day closure of another famous tourist site in Oslob, the Tumalog falls, starting last Tuesday (April 17) and ending today.

About three dump trucks of trash were collected on the first day.

Tumulak also encouraged motorcycle drivers to help keep the area clean so it will not be closed down, like Sumilon Island.

He added that they also plan to do clean-up drives on Oslob’s famous historical ruins known as the Cuartel and their public market next week.