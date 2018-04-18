2 fires hit Talisay, Labangon; victims barred from returning

Two mid-morning fires hit two Metro Cebu cities yesterday, razing down down 54 houses and displacing more or less 290 individuals.

Although no casualties were reported in both incidents, the victims are now faced with the bleaker prospect of not being allowed to rebuild their homes which officials claimed were built on danger zones.

At least 34 houses were gutted down by the fire in Sitio Caimito Tres de Abril St. in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The alarm was received around 9:37 a.m. and was raised to third alarm. It was placed under control 30 minutes later.

A tearful Aurelia Jakosalem watched helplessly as the flames eat up her house.

“Wala na g’yud koy na bitbit kay nataranta nako,” said Jakosalem. (I was not able to save anything because I panicked.)

According to Cebu City Fire Marshall Chief Inspector Nelson Ababon, the fire, which started in the house of a certain Pilar Utrera, was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The fire, he said, spread quickly because the houses were made of light materials but it was immediately put under control. Because the fire scene was just beside the road, fire trucks easily penetrated the area, Ababon added.

Damaged was pegged at P300,000.

Meanwhile, more or less 20 houses were also gutted by fire in Sitio Manga I Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City.

FO1 Jennifer Cuartel of Talisay City Fire Department said that they received the alarm 9:45 a.m. and 45 minutes later the fire was already extinguished.

The fire reportedly started in the house of Christian Macaraya with an over-charged cell phone as the probable cause.

Damaged in the Talisay blaze is estimated at P180,000.

Victims of both fires are now sheltered at their respective barangay sports gyms.

Meanwhile, fire officials from both cities said the fire victims may not be allowed to rebuild their houses since these were located on danger zones.

In Cebu City, some of the houses were under the Tres de Abril bridge while in Talisay City, all the 20 houses were situated under the Mananga bridge.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia said that those living under the bridge will not be allowed to rebuild their houses.

“Pangitaan to na sila og paagi. Pero in the first place wala dapat na sila diha kay it’s part sa danger zone,” Bañacia said.

Fe Bacaltos, Talisay City social welfare officer III, said that there is no assurance that the fire victims can go back to their area.

“Gibadlong naman na sila sa una nga papahawaon kay nagpuyo man sila sa ilalom sa bridge,” Bacalos said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) had issued notices to vacate to those living under the Mananga Bridge which is set to undergo repair and rehabilitation this year.