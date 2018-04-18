Tuburan mayor subject of complaint before Ombuds

Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante Jr. is facing a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsan for allegedly using heavy equipment owned by the municipality to improve his personal property in Barangay Poblacion I.

In his complaint, a certain Roy Pio Yap, 57, said that since 2017, he noticed government-owned dump trucks and other heavy equipment being used to carry and pile soil and develop the mayor’s property which is about a hectare.

“Mga empleyado sa lungsod mao usab ang gigamit aron pag operate sa mga heavy equipments and dump trucks,” Yap’s complaint read. (Employees of the municipal government are also used to operate the heavy equipment and dump trucks)

Diamante refused to comment on the allegations against him, saying he has yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

His legal counsel Edgar Gica said the complaint had “no basis in law and in fact” and that the development was a project of the municipality.

“The mayor is entitled to the resumption of innocence. And that official functions have been performed and all requirements of the law have been fulfilled in the performance of his duty,” Gica said. /PIT Intern, Glazelle Bless Viter