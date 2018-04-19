Zafra files COC, seeks reelection as Barangay Tisa captain
Incumbent Tisa barangay chairperson Philip Zafra filed his certificate of candidacy (COC), together with his entire line-up, at the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) – Cebu City South District Office this morning (April 19).
Zafra, the outgoing president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) – Cebu City Chapter, is seeking reelection for his second term as barangay captain of Tisa.
His entire line-up, including those running for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), wore identical, white polo shirts.
Their supporters also went to Comelec-Cebu City carrying white balloons.
“We chose to wear all white to be different this time. It’s been green, yellow, blue. Why not white this time,” said Zafra.
