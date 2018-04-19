PDEA-7: “No directive to disclose narcopoliticians” 

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Regional Director Emerson Margate did not receive any directive from their central office to publish names of narcopoliticians who seek to be elected in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election on May 14.

Margate explained that only President Rodrigo Duterte who can divulge or direct them to post the names of narcopoliticians.

The PDEA-7 has already monitored more than 20 barangay election candidates who are allegedly involved in the drug trade.