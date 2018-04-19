Barangay Calamba officials sought protection amid security threats

Barangay officials from Calamba, Cebu City are requesting the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) – Cebu City to augment security in their village after they received threats from a still unidentified person.

Speaking on behalf of other officials, incumbent Barangay Councilor Eldy Ygonia visited the office of Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, Deputy Mayor for Police Matters this morning to ask for help in reaching out Comelec-Cebu City.

Ygonia said that an unidentified armed man on board a motorcycle was looking for him last April 17.

For his part, Tumulak said he already notified the Comelec – Cebu City.

They will also be sitting down with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to further discuss about their security.

“Because we don’t want an election hotspot in Cebu City,” said Tumulak.