Julia Barreto says Joshua Garcia is still regaining her trust

JOSHUA Garcia is trying to earn back Julia Barretto’s trust.

This was revealed by the Kapamilya actress during an interview with Boy Abunda in “Tonight With Boy Abunda” episode in ABS-CBN Wednesday (April 18) evening.

“Sabi ko, let’s save what we can but I can’t tolerate this behavior. So up to this day, Tito Boy, he is still gaining my trust. That’s the truth. He’s still trying to gain my trust. But we are okay,” the 21-year old actress said.

The supposed rift stemmed from Garcia’s private message to an Instagram user @danerhea who posted a bikini photo.

The viral private message read “art photo” with a thumbs-up emoji.

Barretto said she has learned to value herself more and decided on the things she cannot tolerate because of painful experiences in the past.

The talk show host then asked how they have patched things up .

“Hindi muna kami nag usap ng matagal. Habang nasa Siargao siya, tapos nag Bali ako,” the 20-year old actress answered.

Barreto believes that reconcilation is a process.

“When I’m not ready to talk I just want to know the person that I am aware of what happened. That’s my time to think, that’s my time to reflect, and that’s my time to pray,” she said.

But “life goes on” for Barretto despite what happened.

JoshLia started working on “Vince and Kath and James” as part of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in 2016.

Other movies headlined by both Kapamilya stars are “Love You To The Stars and Back” and “Unexpectedly Yours” in 2017.