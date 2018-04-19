EVERYONE knows that what for 20 years was the Marriott Hotel at Cebu Business Park will have its reincarnation as the Seda Ayala Center Cebu Hotel.

The intense transformation is ongoing at what seems breathless pace, all pointing towards a grand opening by the third quarter of 2018.

That was the exciting buzz the night Seda hosted a fabulous degustation dinner at the Pig and Palm restaurant with Andrea Mastellone. He is the senior group general manager for the Philippines.

The gathering had Frances Alfafara in tenterhooks for days ahead, and it all turned out to be a big success with the attendance of friends from media and the corporate world.

Here for the occasion were Genny Puno, group communications manager; and Melissa Carlos, group director for sales and marketing.

Top personalities from Seda hotels all over the Philippine also came, like Carol Valdez – Cagayan de Oro; Karen Valencia – Quezon City; Rabby Nuevo – Bacolod; Erin Songalia – Laguna; Kathy Manuag – Davao; and Naljun Guion – Iloilo.

A Powerpoint presentation gave us an idea of how the Cebu Seda will look, and feel, like with its sweeping views and flowing lines.

The lobby is particularly attractive and the 301 guest room are the ultimate in comfort. Art will be showcased with the photography by Jaime Zobel de Ayala and sculptures by Ann Pamintuan.