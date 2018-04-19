20 candidates are on PDEA drug list

WHILE the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the region (PDEA-7) refuses to disclose the names of persons on their drug list, it however said more than 20 candidates who filed their certificates of candidacy for various positions in the barangay are on their list.

PDEA-7 Director Emerson Margate said they will monitor these people and if they commit a crime, they will not hesitate to arrest them.

Today is the last day of filing certificates of candidacy for candidates to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election on May 14.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said he also received information about two candidates from the South district, who have links to the illegal drug trade.

He however said the information is raw and refused to give any other details.

“I got the reports from individuals in their communities. I will be coordinating with the police then I will confront these barangay candidates. They allegedly receive drug payola from drug pushers in their communities,” said Tumulak.

He urged voters to scrutinize the candidates.

“We understood that the list needs verification from the PNP. This is why we’re encouraging people to scrutinize their candidates,” said Tumulak.

He said voters should not be afraid to refuse to vote for candidates who are allegedly involved in drugs.

“When you vote, your votes are confidential. You must keenly observe the activities of the candidates in your barangays,” Tumulak said.