Gruesome killings inside apartment in Talisay City

A person who checked in to an apartment that he believed was a legitimate drug rehabilitation center, allegedly hacked three persons then killed himself, early Thursday morning in Sitio Oldog, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

Talisay City Police Chief, Supt. Marlu Conag said his personnel received information of suspicious activities in the area and sent his men to the apartment to investigate.

The apartment was silent and the gate was locked so the police broke the padlock and entered.

Inside they saw four men lying bloodied.

Thomas Toong Woodruff, 24, a foreign national and Lyndon Carpeso, 24, were found in the living room, with hack wounds on their heads and stab wounds on different parts of their bodies.

They were brought to the Talisay District Hospital, but Woodruff was declared dead on arrival. Carpeso was transferred to a private hospital but died after several hours.

He was however able to give a statement to the police.

Two others were found dead inside the apartment. They were identified as Ervyn Ian Enilo, 38, a resident of Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City, and Archie Abastillas, of Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Conag said their investigation showed that Woodruff, Enilo and Carpeso rented the apartment last Monday. They apparently called their place an after-care rehabilitation center, having been inside another rehabilitation center, which they escaped from.

Abastillas joined them the next day and contributed to the rent. According to the police, it was his parents who brought him there, thinking it was a legitimate rehabilitation center.

On Wednesday night, Conag said the four where talking with each other, which later on resulted to a heated altercation between Abastillas and Enilo.

They were however pacified. At past midnight, Abastillas woke up and allegedly stabbed the victims for no apparent reason.

This information was acquired by the police from Capreso before his death.

He said Abastillas later slashed his wrist with the knife he used to stab the others, causing his death.

Conag said, the four fatalities knew each other. Police investigators will be talking to their families as part of their investigation.