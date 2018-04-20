Vehicle parking disallowed along COMELEC Cebu City Office area today

To give way for candidates who will be filing their Certifcate of Candidacy (COC) today, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) disallowed supporters to park their car in front of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) – Cebu City Office today.

Today, April 20, is the last day for aspirants of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK)elections on filing their COCs.

CCTO executive director Francisco Ouano told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that they augmented traffic enforcers in the area so that candidates will be prioritized.

“We’ve been telling them to clear the streets for the past days. Now, since it’s the deadline of filing the COCs, we have to make sure candidates who will be filing today can make before the 5 p.m. deadline,” said Ouano.