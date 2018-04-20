Former Samboan mayor seeks barangay chairman post

The former mayor of Samboan town, Cebu seeks to be elected as barangay captain in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this May 14.

Raymond Joseph Calderon, who is the twin brother of Cebu Seventh District Congressman Peter John Durano Calderon, has already filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) last Wednesday.

He will be running as barangay captain of Barangay Poblacion of Samboan.

His father, incumbent Mayor Emerito Calderon, previously served as the chairman of Barangay Poblacion.

The aspiring barangay captain said there are at least 3,000 registered voters of the said barangay.