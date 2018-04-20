Capitol ready to deploy 27 new equipment

CAPITOL is set to deploy the 27 newly procured light and heavy equipment to the province’s towns and cities.

Hector Jamora, Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO) head, said that the equipment would be spread out to the seven districts of the province and would be used in provincial road development projects and in calamity response operations.

Jamora said that the equipment worth P227,385,350, would be deployed next week.

These include nine dump trucks worth P4.6 million each, three hydraulic excavators worth P9.9 million each, two crawler tractors that cost P21.6 million a piece, two wheel loaders worth P14.4 million each,two motor graders worth P14.85 million each, two vibratory rollers at P5.85 million each, two selfloaders at P5.8 million each, two boom trucks worth P4.4 million, a forklift at P2.75 million, a manlift at P12.6 million, and a water truck at P6.3 million.

According to the PEO, this is the biggest purchase of the Capitol of light and heavy equipment in the past 20 years.

The last purchases made were that of a mini dump truck in 2011 and two backhoes in 2001.

At present, there are now a total of 48 heavy equipment owned by the province.

Gov. Hilario Davide III assured that the processes for the purchase of the equipment were aboveboard.

Davide also said that these equipment would help the Capitol to do faster road improvements and quicker clearing operations in times of calamities.

“We have long been looking forward for these heavy equipment. This has been one of the clamors of our constituents, our public officials in the municipalities and cities, so it can aid them in the repair of barangay roads, for example. This equipment shall be of big help to them,” said Davide in a statement. / with PIT Comm Intern Glazelle Bless Viter