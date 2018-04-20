Angara tells Cebuanos to take advantage of free college law

Senator Sonny Angara is urging students and out-of-school youth in Cebu province to take advantage of the government’s free college education program that will already start this school year.

Angara, one of the principal authors of the law, said that there is no more reason for students from low-income families not to get a college diploma since the government subsidy will cover not only their tuition but also other school expenses, as mandated by the free college law.

“Kung dati, ang pangarap ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino ay magkaroon ng kahit isang graduate na syang tutulong mag-ahon sa pamilya sa kahirapan. Ngayon, lahat ng ating mga anak ay may pagkakataon nang maging college graduate,” said Angara who is speaker in today’s ACI Philippines Annual Convention scheduled at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa.

With an initial funding of P40 billion, Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act covers the tuition, miscellaneous and other school fees of students enrolled in 112 state universities and colleges, 78 local universities and colleges, and all technical-vocation education and training programs registered under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

In Cebu, the Cebu Normal University (CNU), Cebu Technological University (CTU), Carcar City College, and Sibonga Community College are covered by the free college education law.

RA 10931 provides for the creation of the Tertiary Education Subsidy, which will cover allowances for books, supplies, transportation, room and board, personal computer or laptop, and other education-related personal expenses of program beneficiaries.

It will also provide financial support for the tuition and other fees of poor students enrolled in private colleges and universities.

Angara noted that a lot of students drop out of college because they do not have the ability to pay for tuition for all four years.

“Making college tuition free would eliminate this reason for not graduating,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the free college law is expected to improve college graduation rates as fewer students would feel the need to drop to part-time status or take a break from education for financial reasons.