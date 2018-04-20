Osmeña Peak deal okayed

THE plan to create a management committee to oversee Osmeña Peak is nearing reality after the Associated Labor-Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) agreed to have a portion where the tourism destination is located be carved out of their 179-hectare lease stewardship.

Art Barrit, ALU-TUCP spokesperson, said that the labor group granted the request of Capitol during a meeting with officials from the provincial government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR – 7), and towns in Badian and Dalaguete.

“Hangyo sa provincial nga mosugot ang (The province is requesting) ALU – TUCP nga mo carve out og area within the tenurial instrument granted to us,” he said.

He said a portion will be taken out from the area, which is under the leasehold of the union.

“It will be done the soonest possible time as per our agreement. We agreed dili na mo huwat sa expiration sa amo leasehold,” he said.

Barrit added that the 25-year lease agreement would expire this November.

After that, he said the DENR would evaluate if the tenurial instrument would be renewable.

The about 179- hectare lot, which includes the Osmeña Peak, is under a tenurial instrument of ALU – TUCP through a Tree Farm Lease Agreement (TFLA) for 25 years issued by the DENR.

Of the estimated total lot area, about one kilometer radius from the peak will be carved out, he said.

“Mao ni usa sa atong gihatag nga pagtugot ug nagkauyon mi mga (This is what we all agreed as) representatives sa ALU ngadto sa hangyo ni (to the request of) Governor (Hilario) Davide and Vice Gov (Agnes) Magpale,” he said.

ALU-TUCP will also be a part of the management agreement as stakeholders, which include the Capitol, Badian, and Dalaguete.

Magpale previously said she would ask the ALU – TUCP to exclude the famous tourist site Osmeña Peak in Barangay Patong in Badian from its stewardship, so the province could start creating a management committee that would oversee the place.

“I am in a hurry. I really want to start now,” she said.

The committee would oversee the development of Osmeña Peak and ensure the safety of both local and foreign tourists visiting the area.

In fact, the ALU – TUCP already created a technical working group (TWG), with the same task as with the management committee, during the time of the late Provincial Board (PB) Member Thadeo Ouano who was the chair of the committee on environment, Barrit said.

But the group is no longer functional.

Barrit said they have revisited Executive No. 2 of 2012, which creates a TWG to draft the Osmeña Peak Ecotourism Development Plan.

Magpale also said they are now waiting for the governor to issue an executive order creating a management committee for Osmeña Peak.