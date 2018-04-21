Pacers nip Cavs, take 2-1 lead
By Brian J. Ochoa April 21,2018
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 92-90, in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first round matchup in Indiana Saturday morning (Philippine time).
The Pacers, who took homecourt advantage after winning Game 1 of the series in Cleveland, now have a 2-1 edge in their best-of-seven series.
LeBron James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland. Game 4 will still be at Indiana.
