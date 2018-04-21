Two arrested for possessing marijuana in Alcoy

Two local tourists in Barangay Daan Lungsod, Alcoy, Cebu will spend more time in town, but inside the jail facility of the local police.

They were caught in possession of marijuana in a resort by patrolling officers of Alcoy police station.

Arrested were Christian Andrew Llanita,18, and Hanzel Camello, 19, both residents of Consolacion town, Cebu.

Senior Insp. Sherwin Abellare, chief of Alcoy police, told Cebu Daily News that a concerned citizen sought police assistance when he saw that the two men were rolling marijuana leaves in a small piece of paper.

Abellare added that they will further investigate the two arrested persons to determine the reason of their visit in Alcoy.

The town’s police chief is looking on the possibility that Llanita and Camello may be engaged in selling marijuana to tourists.