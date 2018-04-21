Thief arrested for snatching phone, possessing shabu

A male thief was mauled by several men after he snatched a mobile phone from a female jeepney passenger along Pelaez St. Barangay Kamagayan Cebu City at past 7 p.m., Friday (April 20).

The suspect, Henry Fuentes, a resident of Barangay Sambag 1 Cebu City, grabbed the victim’s phone while the jeepney paused to allow passengers to ride.

PO1 Demetrio Tuñacao of Parian police precinct, who was patrolling the area, arrested Fuentes.

The police officer was able to seize five small sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect’s possession.

The mauled suspect is now detained at the Parian police precinct pending the filing of theft and drug posession charges against him.