Five players score in double digits as Bucks topple Celtics

Khris Middleton led five scorers in double figures as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics, 116-92, in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Saturday (Philippine time).

Middleton had 23, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19, Eric Bledsoe and Jabari Parker chipped in 17 each while Thon Maker had 14 to help the Bucks slice the series deficit to Boston to 1-2.

Al Horford led the losing Celtics with 16.