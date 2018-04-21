Man arrested in Lorega drug-bust

A jobless man was arrested in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City by the drug enforcement unit of Parian police precinct at past 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect was identied as Patrick Tambog, 38.

Recovered from his possesion were two medium packs and one small sachet of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P130,980.

Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya,deputy station commander of Parian Police Precinct, said that Tambog was also monitored by Mabolo police precinct due to his illegal drug activities.