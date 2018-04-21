Man arrested in Lorega drug-bust
By Benjie B. Talisic April 21,2018
A jobless man was arrested in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City by the drug enforcement unit of Parian police precinct at past 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect was identied as Patrick Tambog, 38.
Recovered from his possesion were two medium packs and one small sachet of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P130,980.
Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya,deputy station commander of Parian Police Precinct, said that Tambog was also monitored by Mabolo police precinct due to his illegal drug activities.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.