2018 CECABL fires off

THE FIRST conference of the Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball League 2018 gets underway today with eight teams vying for hardcourt supremacy over at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

Competing in this tournament that was established by Tommy Yu and organized by Alvin Albano and Harold James Tan are Dewfoam, AJL, Northern Star/ RAB Autocare, Roadstar, JV Shop and Shop, Family Appliance, Batch 2006, and the mixed batch of 1995/2005/2008.

Teams will be playing a single round-robin with the top two holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover quarterfinal round. The winners will advance to the best-of-three semis. The championship round will also be a best-of-three affair.

Comprising the working committee of this tournament that seeks to foster unity and camaraderie among alumni of CEC, are Anthony Chua and Bronson Pena.