Man wanted for murder arrested

After 14 years of hiding from authorities, operatives from the Tuburan Police Station arrested yesterday, the suspect of a Frustrated Murder in Tuburan, Northwest of Cebu.

Identified as one of the top ten most wanted personalities in their town, Badwin Paling, 35, was handcuffed by the police in his residence in Barangay Kabangkalan, Tuburan on April 21, Saturday.

The police served the warrant of arrest to Paling at 6 p.m on Saturday for charges of Frustrated murder back in 2004.

Judge Gaudioso Villarin of Branch 59 in the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Toledo City issued the warrant of arrest to Paling.

Police Superintendent Milbert Glade Esguerra, the chief of Police in Tuburan, said Paling is temporarily detained at Tuburan police precinct while bail is set at P200,000.